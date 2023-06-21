Syosset-Woodbury Chamber Of Commerce Update

The Syosset-Woodbury Chamber of Commerce has remained busy since it held its 25th Anniversary Gala on May 23.

• The chamber held a Women in Business meeting with guest speaker Janine Friedman. Chamber member Gina Young of Bristol Assisted Living in Jericho hosted.

• Syosset High School Seniors Zehra Raza and Julia Asaad were awarded Syosset Woodbury Chamber of Commerce scholarships for their continued interest in the business community. Board members Erica McKeon of Ackerman Law PLLC, Danielle Delgrosso of New York Community Bank and Mike Gallo of The Home Depot reviewed all of the submissions. The ceremony was held at Northwell Health in Syosset courtesy of Shayla Robyn Superior.

The chamber presented a $2,100 check to St. Edward the Confessor’s food pantry. The money was raised by members at the 25th Anniversary Gala.

Thanks to the generosity of PSEG Long Island, the cham- ber was able to participate in the Outdoor Commerce and Beautification grant program. Local businesses George White, Spice Hub and Flora’s Pizza Cafe benefit- ed from the program.

—Information provided by the Syosset-Woodbury Chamber of Commerce