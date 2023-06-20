Jericho Man Sentenced To Up To 15 Years In Prison For Deadly DWI Collision With Motorcycle

Jordan Solomon was nearly three times the legal limit for alcohol when he crashed into Stanley Soobrian’s motorcycle, killing him

Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced that a Jericho man was sentenced today to years in prison for a DWI collision on Jericho Turnpike that killed a 29-year- old father of four in March 2022.

Jordan Solomon, 32, pleaded guilty before Judge Caryn Fink on March 20, 2023, to Aggravated Vehicular Homicide (a B felony); Assault in the Second Degree (a D felony); and Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated (an unclassified misdemean- or). Solomon was sentenced today to 6-1/2 to 15 years in prison. The NCDA recommended a sentence of 7 to 21 years in prison.

“Jordan Solomon, out celebrating a new job at a local restaurant, made the decision to get behind the wheel of his car at nearly three times the legal limit for alcohol and speed down Jericho Turnpike,” said DA Donnelly. “That disastrous choice resulted in a crash that cost Stanley Soobrian his life and left four children fatherless. This is a tragic reminder of the devastation caused by drunk and reckless driving. Our hearts remain with Stanley’s many family members and friends as this defendant is sentenced for his crimes.”

DA Donnelly said that, on March 15, 2022, at approximately 11:45 p.m., Solomon was driving his 2021 Kia K5 west on Jericho Turnpike while highly intoxicated.

The defendant was traveling 100 mph when he crashed into the back of Stanley Christopher Soobrian’s motorcycle, sending the victim into the defendant’s wind-shield, and wedging the motorcycle into the front of Solomon’s vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:57 p.m.

Solomon had a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) of .23 approximately two hours after the crash.

The defendant was arrested a short distance from the scene by officers of the Nassau County Police Department.

Senior Assistant District Attorney Alexander DePalo and Assistant District Attorney Brianna Ryan of the Vehicular Crimes Bureau are prosecuting the case. The defendant is represented by Melvyn Roth, Esq.

—Submitted by the Nassau County District Attorney