Town Launches Building Permit Amnesty Program To Provide Financial Relief

Property owners invited to legalize building improvements,

avoid late fees and penalties

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino announces that the Town Board recently approved a Building Permit Amnesty Program to provide for a six-month period for homeowners and commercial property owners to obtain the necessary permits required on building improvements previously completed, without incurring late fees and penalties. This Building Permit Amnesty Program is open now through the end of 2023.

“This Building Permit Amnesty Program allows residents and business owners with unpermitted and previously-completed improvement projects to legalize their property and avoid costly fines and penalties,” said Supervisor Saladino. “All towns require building permits on home and business improvements to ensure work is completed in accordance with workmanship and safety standards.”

The Town of Oyster Bay’s Building Permit Amnesty Program applies to all permits, including fence, decking, plumbing and all aspects of construction. Residents can call the Town’s Department of Planning and Development for additional information on their specific project.

During the amnesty period, standard fees will cover the entire building application process. To begin the process for a building permit, call the Town of Oyster Bay’s Department of Planning and Development’s Building Division at 516-624-6200 or visit the department at Town Hall North in Oyster Bay (74 Audrey Avenue) or at Town Hall South in Massapequa (977 Hicksville Road). For more information, visit www.oysterbaytown.com.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay