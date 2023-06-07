Memorial Day Parade In Syosset

Residents of the Syosset community were invited to join with the VFW Post 6394 and the American Legion Post 175 to mark another Memorial Day.

The Syosset Memorial Day Parade stepped off at 10:30 a.m. and ended at 12:30 p.m., traveling through Dawes Avenue, Jackson Avenue, Cold Spring Road, Whitney Avenue, Queens Street, Underhill Boulevard and ending at Memorial Park.



After the parade, residents were invited to the VFW Post for an annual Memorial Day Barbecue. The VFW Post 6394 and American Legion Post 175 wanted to especially honor Gus Scuteri, a past commander and organizer of the Memorial Day Parade.

(Photos contributed by Russell Green)