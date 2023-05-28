Jericho, Syosset School District Budgets Pass

Jericho Union Free School District Budget Passes
Proposition #1 (Budget balanced at approximately $135 million)
-Yes: 1277
-No: 326
Proposition #2 (Expenditure from the Capital Reserve Fund known as the Facilities Improvement Program towards projects such as district-wide bathroom upgrades; district-wide window replacements; music classroom reconstruction, etc.)
-Yes: 1324
-No: 300
Board of Education Seats (Two elected)
-Divya Balachandar: 1084*
-Jill Citron: 1074*
-John Sarraf: 707
—Submitted by the Jericho Union Free School District
Syosset Central School District 2023-2024 Budget Passes
Thank you to all of the residents who participated in the 2023-24 Syosset Central School District budget vote and trustee election.
Voters approved the proposed budget, balanced at approximately $275 million, 1,060 to 549. With this support, the District will preserve exceptional academic and co-curricular opportunities for students while remaining under the tax cap.
In the Board of Education election, four candidates ran for three seats in an at-large election. Sitting trustees Carol Cheng, Susan Falkove, and Anna Levitan were re-elected.
The final vote totals are as follows (listed by ballot position): Anna Levitan – 1,114, Carol C. Cheng – 1,254, Susan Falkove – 1,125, and Jeevan George – 348.
Again, thank you to all who voted and for your ongoing commitment to Syosset schools.
—Submitted by the Syosset Central School District