Town To Upgrade Sports Fields At Robbins Lane Park In Jericho

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Councilwoman Laura Maier announce that the town will soon upgrade playing fields at Robbins Lane Park. As part of park improvements, the full artificial turf field will be replaced, which includes setup for soccer and lacrosse for various age groups.

“These important upgrades will enhance the overall playing experience for young athletes and others who use these fields, which is why the Town Board and I have been making field improvements a top priority throughout all communities,” said Supervisor Saladino. “These upgrades are being achieved in the most cost-effective way while bringing added enjoyment to all who use them.”

Artificial turf fields have a general useful life of up to 10 years, however they are less expensive than the long-term cost of maintaining natural grass and a dirt surface. Turf fields also provide the potential for fewer cancellations of games due to inclement weather, as the field is able to absorb rain storms in a manner that is not possible on a fully-dirt infield.

“Replacing fields help improve playtime for children while beautifying our parks facilities,” said Councilwoman Maier. “We are pleased to bring these enhancements to the community while keeping a watchful eye on our bottom line.”

For more information about town parks, including local programs and events, visit the Town’s website at www.oysterbaytown.com/parks.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay