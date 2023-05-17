Jericho Vehicle Accident Report

The Nassau County Police Department Public Information Office reports the details of an auto accident that occurred on Monday, May 8, 2023 at 6:17 a.m. in Jericho.

According to police, officers responded to an auto accident on the Long Island Expressway. A tractor trailer while traveling westbound near exit 41N lost control and collided with a passenger vehicle. The collision caused a fuel spill requiring the Nassau County’s Emergency Service Unit along with the Jericho Fire Department and the Department of Transportation to respond and contain the spill.

The driver of the passenger vehicle suffered from minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and evaluation.

——————————————————————————————————

The Nassau County Police Department Homicide Squad reported a fatal vehicular accident that occurred on Wednesday, May 3 at 10:21 P.M. on North Broadway in Jericho.

According to detectives, a 2019 Dodge Ram operated by a male, 34, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes and collided with a 2019 Alfa Romeo 4-door sedan occupied by four male juveniles. As a result of the collision, two male juveniles, both 14, suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced at scene. They were both from Roslyn, and their names were Drew Hassenbein and Ethan Falkowitz. The two additional males, ages 16 and 17, were taken to a local hospital and admitted for internal injuries but are currently listed in stable condition.

After the initial collision, the Dodge Ram then additionally struck a 2023 Volvo, occupied by a 49-year-old female and her 16-year-old male passenger. They were treated at scene for minor injuries and released. The driver of the 2019 Dodge Ram, defendant Amandeep Singh, 34, of Roslyn, was arrested and transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Defendant Amandeep Singh is being charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter in the first degree, manslaughter in the second degree, leaving the scene of an auto accident with a fatality, driving while intoxicated and two counts of assault in the second degree. He was arraigned on Thursday, May 4 at the First District Court, 99 Main Street, Hempstead.

That day was among the most remarkable for the Roslyn community, as hundreds of local residents traveled to Hempstead to attend the arraignment. The outpouring of support was courageous and poignant. Roslyn Mayor John Durkin termed the loss of Falkowitz and Hassenbein as “the saddest day we’ve ever had in Roslyn.”

On Friday, May 5, the Roslyn School District issued a brief statement on the tragedy.

“The tragic passing of two of our Roslyn Middle School students is a tremendous loss for their families, friends, and our school community. The district extends our deepest condolences and asks that everyone respect the families’ right to grieve privately during this very difficult time.

District psychologists, guidance counselors, and social workers are available at each of our schools to provide any needed support for students, staff and families. We wish a speedy and complete recovery to our two Roslyn High School students in the hospital. Our hearts are broken.”

—Information provided by the Nassau County Police Department. Additional reporting by Joe Scotchie and Jennifer Corr.