Meet The Candidates For The Syosset Board Of Education

The vote for the Syosset Central School District 2023-2024 budget as well as the vote for the Board of Education candidates will be held Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Voting is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. To find out where you can vote, visit www.syossetschools.org/domain/115. The candidates are Anna Levitan, Carol Cheng, Susan Falkove and Jeevan George. The following is background information about the candidates, as well as a summary of what their main goals will be throughout their term.

Anna Levitan

Anna Levitan is running for her third three year term as a Board Trustee. A parent of three, she has been a resident of Syosset for 16 years, a long time PTA volunteer and officer, and a local educational services business owner. As a sitting board member of six years, Levitan has been focusing on preserving and improving quality Syosset education in a fiscally responsible way. She said she has been helping navigate the district through an increasingly volatile environment. Educating a whole child while being accountable to Syosset taxpayers has been and will remain her priority.

Carol Cheng

As a current school board member serving her second term and incumbent seeking for re-election, Carol Cheng is deeply committed to ensuring that every student in the district has access to an excellent education. Cheng believes her experience and knowledge of the issues facing the district makes her uniquely qualified to continue serving on the board. She is dedicated to promoting academic excellence, supporting schools’ diversity and inclusion efforts, and advocating for the needs of all students. With growing concerns over mental health issues among students, she will strive to prioritize resources and initiatives that promote student wellness and support mental health services. All students, Cheng says, should also have access to adequate learning space.

Susan Falkove

Susan Falkove is proud to be running for re-election to the Syosset Board of Education. As a mother of four children, past PTA president, and involved community member, Falkove’s experience, community knowledge and dedication will assist Syosset in improving its already strong foundation. As a trustee, Falkove has worked hard to create an environment of inclusion, care for the social emotional health of students, continue academic excellence and improve facilities, all while maintaining fiscal responsibility. All members of this wonderful and diverse community need to be represented and heard, Falkove said, adding that “together we are stronger.”

Jeevan George

Jeevan George was not able to be reached for comment by the Syosset Jericho Tribune.

