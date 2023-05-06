Family Fun At The Spring Festival

By Jennifer Corr

jcorr@antonnews.com

On April 22, The Town of Oyster Bay brought a Spring Festival to Woodbury that can be described as a child’s paradise. There were inflatables, games, relays, a chance to learn how to garden, pony rides, a petting zoo, crafts and even photo opportunities with Disney Princesses Rapunzel and Jasmine and Marvel hero Spiderman courtesy Royal Events Princess Parties. Additionally, you could receive great prizes for participating in all the games, and free popcorn, juice and water.

The Spring Festival started in 2013, and went on pause for two years during the pandemic. Syosset-Woodbury Community Park provides a great place to hold the Spring Festival, in turn appealing to the North Shore residents in the Town of Oyster Bay, as the town holds its annual Fall Festival on the South Shore.

Perhaps what may appeal to town residents the most is that the Spring Festival is free. All the activities, refreshments, prizes and other bonuses of the event are paid for by sponsors and the town.

“The Spring Festival is one of the Town of Oyster Bay’s most popular events,” said Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino. “Families and children of all ages look forward to celebrating the spring season with a wonderful day of fun in the sun at our beautiful Syosset-Woodbury Park. From the petting zoo to inflatables and games, the Spring Festival offers an activity for everyone. Together with my colleagues on the Town Board, we are proud to host free programs like this one for residents to enjoy.”