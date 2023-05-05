Attempted Burglary In Jericho

The Nassau County Police Department Second Squad reports on an Attempted Burglary that occurred on Wednesday, April 19 at 5 a.m. in Jericho.

According to Detectives, a 28-year-old female victim was asleep at her residence located on Birchwood Park Drive when she was awoken by her home alarm system. She went to investigate the cause of the alarm and noticed that her side door was ajar. Nassau County Police responded to scene and an investigation revealed that three unknown subjects, all wearing hoodies, mask and gloves, did enter the home and left shortly after with no reported losses at this time. No further description of the three subjects is available at this time. Investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department