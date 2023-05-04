Town Of Oyster Bay Seeks Nominations To Honor Local Veterans

Supervisor Joseph Saladino and the Town Board announce that the Town of Oyster Bay is now accepting nominations in order to honor veterans at the Town’s ‘Salute to America Celebration scheduled for Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at TOBAY Beach in Massapequa. Residents are invited to nominate extraordinary individuals who have made a positive difference in our veteran communities.

“The Town of Oyster Bay’s ‘Salute to America’ Celebration provides the ideal backdrop to recognize veterans and individuals who continue to actively serve in the community and advocate for issues and concerns relative to veterans. The Town is proud to recognize and honor amazing individuals who have helped to shape our communities for the better through their continuing advocacy and exemplary community service each year,” Supervisor Saladino said. “I hope residents will consider submitting a nomination of an individual who deserves special recognition for their continued efforts on behalf of the veteran’s community. I look forward to recognizing the efforts of outstanding individuals who have impacted the lives of our veterans in an extraordinary way yet again this year.”

Nominations are being accepted in three different categories of recognition: Veterans Volunteer of the Year (awarded to a veteran), Friend of Veterans Volunteer of the Year (awarded to a non-veteran), and Lifetime Achievement Award (awarded to a veteran or a non-veteran). All entries must include a supporting narrative describing the nominee’s on-going veterans related activities, and all nominees must be town residents. All nominations must be postmarked no later than Monday, June 12, 2023.

Winners will be recognized as part of a special program during the ‘Salute to America’ Celebration, a patriotic evening of top flight musical talent and fireworks, which serves as a thank you to all of our veterans and active military for protecting the freedoms we enjoy each and every day as Americans.

To submit a nomination for the Veterans Awards, please visit www.oysterbaytown.com, email kfileccia@oysterbay-ny.gov or call 516-797-7925 for an application.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay