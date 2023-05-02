Roast Sandwich House Opens In Syosset

By Jennifer Corr

jcorr@antonnews.com

Roast Sandwich House has opened its fourth location in Syosset at 238 W Jericho Turnpike.

This sandwich shop, which already has locations in Melville, Mineola and Hicksville, has a menu that’s sure to satisfy anyone’s appetite, whether you’re a meat lover or a vegetarian or whether you’re just looking for something light or are craving something a little bit more hearty.

The restaurant’s owner, Joseph Cordaro, said that before the opening of the first Roast Sandwich House in Melville, he was already working in the restaurant industry.

“I really wanted to introduce a new concept on Long Island,” Cordaro said. “Somewhere that stays true to the fresh ingredients and quality food, but in a more casual setting.”

On the breakfast menu, you can find avocado toast or a roast egg sandwich, among other menu items. You can also find an array of salads and bowls including blackened shrimp cobb and a Mediterranean bowl. And of course, there’s plenty of hot and cold sandwich items including a crispy chicken alla vodka sandwich and a crispy eggplant burrata caprese. You can also complete the meal with a side. Sides include tomato bisque, chicken noodle soup and loaded potato soup, as well as fries, sweet potato tots, sweet chili brussels sprouts and three cheese mac.

“We pride ourselves on using fresh ingredients, such as our in-house roasted meats, artisanal bread and house-made sauces and condiments,” Cordaro said. “We make everything to order, as well as change up our menu quite frequently, keeping our food interesting. We are also lucky enough to have a very loyal clientele that we appreciate and build good relationships with.”

When asked why Syosset was chosen as the fourth location, Cordaro said that Syosset customers have already been traveling out of town to the Roast Sandwich House.

“We thought of bringing a fourth store to them,” Cordaro said. “Roast is a unique concept, and there is nothing like it in the area.”

To see the full menu and learn more about Roast Sandwich Shop, visit roastsandwichhouse.getbento.com.