Man Arrested For Possession Of Controlled Substance In Syosset

The Nassau County Police Department Second Squad reports on an arrest for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 in Syosset.

According to Detectives, the Nassau County Police conducted an investigation that resulted in the arrest of defendant Juan Carlos Cruz, 50, of the Bronx. The defendant was found to be operating a 2003 Honda sedan with an expired Pennsylvania registration traveling westbound in the vicinity of 567 Jericho Turnpike in Syosset and approximately three kilos of what is believed to be Fentanyl was recovered from scene.

Defendant Juan Carlos Cruz is charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell 1st Degree and a moving violation Unregistered Motor Vehicle. He was arraigned on Thursday, April 13, 2023 in First District Court 99 Main Street, Hempstead.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department