New Pickleball Courts Coming Soon To Town Of Oyster Bay Parks

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Councilman Steve Labriola announce that new Pickleball Courts are coming soon to parks throughout the Town of Oyster Bay. Due to popular demand, the Town is constructing new Pickleball Courts at John Burns Park in Massapequa, Field of Dreams and Anchor Park in Massapequa, Allen Park in Farmingdale, Syosset-Woodbury Community Park, Plainview-Old Bethpage Community Park, and Centre Island Beach in Bayville. Courts are anticipated to open to the public in September 2023.

“Pickleball is a fun sport for all ages that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping pong. It’s become incredibly popular in our town, with seniors and families playing daily at our existing courts in Massapequa and Bethpage,” said Supervisor Saladino. “Due to this popular demand, I’m proud to announce that the Town of Oyster Bay is building new Pickleball courts for all residents to enjoy.”

Pickleball is played with a wooden paddle and lightweight plastic ball and can include two, three, or four players. The dimensions and layout closely resemble a badminton court, which is considerably smaller than a tennis court. Rules of the game are somewhat similar to tennis. These new Pickleball courts come in addition to existing Town courts located at H. Garrick Williams Park in Massapequa and behind the Bethpage Library in Bethpage.

“Pickleball is a very fun, social and healthy activity for the whole family and these new courts will be a welcome addition to the community. So, grab your sneakers and paddle, and get ready to play one of the world’s fastest growing sports at a new court near you!” added Councilman Labriola.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay