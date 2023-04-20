Police Report

House Fire In Brookville

The Nassau County Police Department Arson Bomb Squad reports the details of a fire that occurred at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 9 in Brookville.

According to detectives, officers responded for a house fire located at 63 Fruitledge Road. Upon arrival, it was determined that the residents had evacuated the home prior to Police arrival and the house had sustained major structural damage. Assisting to extinguish the fire were ten local fire departments and eighty firefighters. One firefighter sustained a knee injury and was transported to a local area hospital for treatment. No additional injuries were reported. Assisting Arson Bomb Squad Detectives on scene were NCPD Investigator Giardino and Fire Marshall Lieutenant Maickel.

Subsequent to the investigation a contributing factor of a faulty chimney led to the cause of the fire, however the investigation is ongoing.

Road Rage In Jericho

The Nassau County Police Department Second Squad reports the arrest of an Elmhurst man for an incident that occurred on Monday, April 3 at 7:05 p.m. in Jericho.

According to detectives, police responded to a 911 call from a 49-year-old male victim and his 12-year-old son, who were involved in a road rage incident with another driver. The victim stated that while in the HOV lane of the Long Island Expressway the subject stopped his vehicle, exited his 2012 Subaru, and began damaging the victim’s car with his head and fists. The victim was in fear for his safety so he drove away and called police. No injuries were reported from either victim.

A short time later, Officers located defendant Panagiotis Orkopoulos 42, of 84-15 55th Avenue and placed him under arrest without further incident. He was transported to a local area hospital for evaluation.

Defendant Orkopoulos is charged with Criminal Mischief Second Degree, Reckless Endangerment Second Degree, Menacing Third Degree, Endangering the Welfare of a Child and multiple Vehicle and Traffic Law (VTL) infractions. He will be arraigned when medically practical.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department