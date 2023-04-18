Passover At North Shore Synagogue

The eight-day Jewish holiday of Passover commemorates the emancipation of the Israelites from slavery in ancient Egypt. Pesach is observed by avoiding leaven, and highlighted by the Seder meals that include four cups of wine, eating matzah and bitter herbs, and retelling the story of the Exodus.



On March 29, Rabbi Jaimee Shalhevet of North Shore Synagogue led a wonderful Sisterhood Women’s Seder, connecting the generations of mothers, daughters, friends, and family through prayer and song. The Standard at North Shore provided a delicious dinner and superb hospitality.

And the North Shore Synagogue Religious School children had an amazing morning with a visit from the traveling Model Matzah Bakery. After retelling and acting out the story of Passover, children learned the process of how matzah is made by taking a wheat stalk and crushing it, to separate the wheat grain. Then they were able to grind it with hand-driven millstones to get whole flour. By then combining the flour with water, children were able to roll out their dough, perforate the matzah, and bake it in the dutch oven in just 18 minutes. The morning ended with our annual NOSHTY Youth Group Chocolate Seder!

An interactive and engaging second night Seder with family, friends, and guests led by Rabbi Shalhevet was also held. A wonderful evening was had by all.

These photos captured the memories made by North Shore Synagogue congregates over this Passover.

—Submitted by North Shore Synagogue