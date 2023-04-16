Saladino Announces Free Family Fun Spring Festival In Woodbury

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and the Town Board invite residents and their families to a Spring Festival on Saturday, April 22 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Syosset-Woodbury Community Park, located on Jericho Turnpike in Woodbury.

The Spring Festival will once again feature free activities such as inflatables, games, refreshments, a petting zoo, multiple photo opportunities and so much more. Additionally, food truck vendors will be on-site with specialties available for purchase.

“This free event is one of the most popular in our Town, and a great opportunity for residents and their families to enjoy a beautiful spring day at our park while celebrating the arrival of spring with a full afternoon of activities, games and attractions,” said Supervisor Saladino.

The Town of Oyster Bay extends a special thanks to the following event sponsors: Extreme Auto Body, Action Auto Wreckers, Zorn’s of Bethpage, Steel Equities, Gold Coast Studios, Soccer Stars, Northwell Health – GoHealth Urgent Care, Starkie Brothers Garden Showplace, No Limit Ninja Farmingdale, Webster Bank, The Central Orthopedic Group, The Gucciardo Law Firm, More Than Gardens, Complete Basement Systems of Long Island, LLC, Orchard Estate of Woodbury, David Lerner Associates, Inc., Simply Chill Creations, Undercover Chocolate, One River School, iSchool of Music and Art, Royal Events Princess Parties, The Waterfront Center, Oyster Bay Historical Society, 103.1 MAX FM, KJOY 98.3, 104.7 FM WHLI, News 12.

For more information on the Town of Oyster Bay Free Family Fun Spring Festival, call the Department of Community and Youth Services at 516-797-7925 or visit www.oysterbaytown.com/capa.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay