Free Oyster Bay Harbor Cleanup And Marine Education Expo

Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Councilwoman Laura Maier invite residents to participate in an Oyster Bay Harbor Cleanup and Marine Education Expo, scheduled for Saturday, April 15 (rain date April 16) at Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park in Oyster Bay. Co-sponsored by the Friends of the Bay, the day offers volunteers – individuals, families, companies and organizations – an opportunity to give back to the environment by removing litter from the shoreline and below. The Marine Education Expo features environmentalists and marine educators offering information on local wildlife, including encounters with some animal ambassadors, interesting ecosystem restoration projects, solutions to help tackle marine pollution, a marine vessel restoration project and boat yard tour, and family fun activities. $20,000 grant applications will be available to homeowners and small businesses looking to upgrade their septic system to new clean water systems.

“This is a great opportunity to roll up your sleeves, giveback to Mother Earth, and have fun while learning more about our local marine life and environment,” said Supervisor Saladino. “ This year’s cleanup also features an underwater dive to the harbor’s bottom! A group of local divers will enhance our debris collection efforts by removing trash that has already traveled into the water.”

Volunteers are invited to participate in the cleanup, which will run from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The central meeting place will be Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park launching ramps and waterfront gazebo off of Larrabee Avenue in Oyster Bay. Additional locations for the clean-up include Stehli Beach in Bayville and Centre Island Beach in Bayville. Certificates are available upon request for students seeking to fulfill volunteer requirements. Typically, in year’s past, harbor and beach clean-up events have resulted in 40,000lbs of debris being collected by volunteers and town workers.

Councilwoman Maier stated, “From wildlife encounters to boat restoration and fun activities, this Harbor Cleanup and Marine Education Expo offers a great and free day out for the family. I hope to see you at the Oyster Bay Harbor Cleanup & Marine Education Expo on April 15th.”

Individuals and groups who are interested in registering for this environmental cleanup should visit www.oysterbaytown.com/volunteerform or call the Department of Environmental Resources at 516-677-5943.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay