Grand Larceny In Woodbury

The Nassau County Police Department Sixth Squad reports on the arrest of three men that occurred on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 2:07 a.m. in Woodbury for grand larceny.

According to Detectives, Officers observed a white Ford Econoline van traveling on Jericho Turnpike that matched a vehicle involved in multiple larcenies. Officers activated their emergency lights and conducted a Vehicle and Traffic Law stop of the vehicle near the intersection of Village Lane. After an investigation was conducted, the three occupants of the vehicle, defendants Chase Barret, Eldorado Sterling and Jovanie Clarke were all placed under arrest without incident. Further investigation resulted in the three defendants being found to have been involved in the following two larcenies of multiple tires and rims;

March 28, 2023 at the North Shore Honda, located at 611 Glen Cove Road, Glen Head.

March 28, 2023 at Penn Toyota, located at 2400 Northern Boulevard, East Hills.

All three defendants are charged with Grand Larceny 3rd degree, Grand Larceny 4th degree and Criminal Mischief 4th degree. Defendants Barret and Clarke will be arraigned on Monday, April 3, 2023 at First District Court, located at 99 Main Street, Hempstead. Defendant Sterling was released on an Appearance ticket returning to First District Court on April 21, 2023.

Defendant Jovanie Clarke was previously arrested on May 7, 2022 and charged with Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree, Grand Larceny 3rd Degree, Auto Stripping 2nd Degree, and Possession of Burglar’s Tools. He was released on May 8, 2022 with no bail.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department