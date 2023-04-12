MiYad Of Jericho Proclaims ‘Education and Sharing Day’

Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino joined with Rabbi Chanan Krivisky, of MiYaD of Jericho, to proclaim April 2, 2023 “Education and Sharing Day” in the Town of Oyster Bay, in recognition of the 121st birthday of Lubavitcher Rebbe Menachem Mendel Schneerson who was considered to be one of the most influential Jewish leaders of the 20th century.

“Rabbi Mendel Schneerson dedicated his life to education and advocated for a greater emphasis of human rights, justice and morality in the education system,” said Supervisor Saladino. “I can’t think of a more fitting way to honor him than to proclaim April 2, 2023 ‘Education and Sharing Day’ here in the Town, and encourage classroom instruction to include morality and ethics.”

Supervisor Saladino presented Rabbi Krivisky with this proclamation and thanked him for his incredible efforts and for his spiritual and religious contributions which he provides, every day.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay