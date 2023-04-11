Students Awarded After Raising Money For Leukemia And Lymphoma Society

Recently, a group of three high school students from Long Island – Sophie Wang, a sophomore from Syosset High School, Hayley Ji, a junior from Syosset High School, and Ivan Chiang, a junior from Great Neck South High School, led a team to raise approximately $54,000 for Leukemia and Lymphoma research.

They participated in a seven week long fundraising campaign with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) and were announced as the second runner up for the 2023 Long Island Student Visionaries of the year. These students interacted with the community and encouraged many to donate for the cause, funding research for blood cancer.

They chose their team name as “Rekindling Hope” to incite optimism for cancer patients and provide encouragement. Their team consisted of ten members, including participants from all around the country.

They received inspiration from this year’s LLS honored hero, Brandt Morgan from Jericho High School, who has successfully overcame the challenges of being diagnosed with Lymphoma.

They want to thank the community of people who have donated and assisted them in their campaign, including local restaurants, churches, supermarkets, as well as friends and family.

Team “Rekindling Hope” aspires to spread awareness of the importance of finding a cure for cancer that can save millions of lives.

In America, hundreds of thousands are diagnosed with Leukemia and Lymphoma every year, affecting their households and families.

—Submitted by Sandra Ji