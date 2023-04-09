You Can Help Keep Long Island Waters Clean

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Councilwoman Laura Maier announce a new opportunity for residents interested in helping protect the environment and keep waterways clean. The Town recently joined with local environmental groups to unveil new floating litter trap technology – known as Collec’Thor – at Tappen Marina, and is seeking volunteers to assist in the equipment’s operation this spring and summer.

The Collec’Thor is a silent, motorized waste collector which attracts and engulfs all solid or liquid waste floating on the water surface. The Collec’Thor project has been a collaborative effort between the town and the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County (CCE) Marine Program, as well as local environmental groups whose shared mission is to protect waterways. This year, when the Collec’Thor returns to local north shore waterways in April, CCE is seeking assistance from local volunteers looking to get involved in helping their environment.

“This is a great opportunity for high school and college students – as well as adults – to give back to our environment and serve as ‘Citizen Scientists’ in the collection of data,” said Councilwoman Maier. “There are also potential science projects, internships and analysis opportunities, as well as educational field trip opportunities, related to the Collec’Thor and how to protect from marine pollution.”

Specifically, CCE is conducting a study to measure how much debris is gathered by the Collec’Thor and determine what specific trash is found floating in the marina. All volunteers will receive a certificate acknowledging their efforts in making a difference in their community and protecting the environment. The Town currently has two Collec’Thor traps which are installed at Harry Tappen Marina in Glenwood Landing throughout the spring and summer. Oyster Bay was selected by CCE to receive the floating debris collector through a grant program awarded by the Long Island Sound Futures Fund through the National Fish and Wildlife Fund, and is monitored and operated in partnership with Friends of the Bay, The Waterfront Center, the Oyster Bay/Cold Spring Harbor Protection Committee, and Oyster Bay High School.

To learn more, visit oysterbaytown.com.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay