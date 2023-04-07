Oyster Bay Town Board Recognizes Regeneron Finalists From Jericho

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino, center, and members of the Town Board honored Jericho High School Seniors Emily Kim, front row third from left, and Kevin Zhu, front row third from right. Both were recently recognized as Finalists in the prestigious Regeneron Science Talent Competition, which included a $25,000 prize for each of them. Winners in the competition typically spend weeks in university laboratories and work closely with adult faculty to develop complex and meaningful projects. Emily and Kevin were selected from 300 semifinalist scholars and a total applicant pool of nearly 2,000. Finalists are considered to be among America’s brightest students in science and math and represent some the area’s most outstanding schools.

(Photo courtesy the Town of Oyster Bay)