Elder Scam Occurred In Woodbury

The Major Case Bureau reports the details of a Grand Larceny/Elder Scam that occurred on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 12:05 p.m. in Woodbury.

According to Detectives, a 71-year-old male victim received a phone call from an individual claiming to be his girlfriend. An unknown male subject then got on the phone and stated the victim’s girlfriend had been in an auto accident and he would be receiving a phone call from Legal Aid regarding the situation. Shortly after the victim received a call from an unknown female instructing the victim he would need to provide money for his girlfriend’s bail. The victim was told to retrieve the money and a courier would be sent to his residence to pick up the money. A male Hispanic arrived at the victim’s residence and took the money and left the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

The Nassau County Police Department urges the community to be on alert and to remind vulnerable family members, friends and neighbors about potential scams or frauds.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department