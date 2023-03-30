Announcement From The Jericho Public Library

The Jericho Public Library has been honored with a Prestigious 5-Star Rating as One of the Top Libraries in the United States by Library Journal. The library celebrated this past Sunday with the community. Patrons were treated to snacks, gifts, face painting, balloon animals and more. Several patrons at the celebration said that “this recognition is well deserved.” The Jericho Public Library is the only library in Nassau County with a 5-star status.

(Photo courtesy the Jericho Public Library)