Commercial Burglary In Syosset

The Nassau County Police Department Second Squad reports the details of a commercial burglary that occurred on Wednesday, March 15 at 1:42 a.m. in Syosset.

According to detectives, police responded to the Optimum Store located at 390 Jericho Turnpike and discovered the front glass door had been broken into. Eight cell phones valued at approximately $8,000 were removed from the store. A witness saw a possible unknown male subject enter the passenger-side of a black Jeep Cherokee with no registration plates. The vehicle was seen fleeing westbound on the Long Island Expressway from South Oyster Bay Road. The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above listed crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or to call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department