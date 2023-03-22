SYOSSET CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT NOTICE OF SPECIAL BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING

By Order of the Board of Education of the Syosset Central School District, there will be a Special Board of Education Meeting on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. in South Woods Middle School, 99 Pell Lane, Syosset, New York. At that time, the Board of Education will determine whether to go into Executive Session. If there is a need for an Executive Session, the Board will vote to go into Executive Session for the purpose of interviewing construction management companies for the District and discussing matters regarding collective bargaining negotiations, the medical, financial, credit or employment history of a particular person and to obtain legal advice regarding proposed, pending or current litigation. If that occurs, upon completion of the Executive Session, the Special Board Meeting will end.

-Submitted by the Syosset Central School District