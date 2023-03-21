The Women Of Webster Bank To Lead 2023 Long Island Go Red for Women Movement

The American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization devoted to a world of healthier lives for all, announced the Women of Webster Bank, Kathleen Stanley, Executive Managing Director; Ellen Weber, Senior Managing Director/Co-Team Lead, Commercial Banking; and Cathy Boyle, Senior Managing Director/Co-Team Lead, Not-For-Profit Banking will serve as volunteer co-chairs of the 2023 Long Island Go Red for Women movement. Go Red for Women is a worldwide initiative of the American Heart Association designed to increase women’s heart health awareness and serve as a catalyst for change to improve the lives of women locally, nationally, and globally.

“On behalf of our team at Webster Bank, I am delighted to serve as Co-Chair for this year’s Go Red for Women campaign,” said Weber. “We need to continue focusing on cardiovascular health in women because it remains the leading cause of death. Over the last 18 years the American Heart Association and its many supporters across Long Island have raised the awareness and funds to take on this very serious threat but we have much more to do as we prioritize the health and wellness of all women.”

Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women in the United States, claiming more lives each year than all forms of cancer combined. Cardiovascular disease continues to be a woman’s greatest health threat, taking the life of one in every three women.

“I see remarkable stories of adversity and recovery every day,” said Stanley. “Seeing firsthand how the work of the American Heart Association affects the lives of everyday Americans is what inspired me to co-chair the Go Red Movement this year, and I know we can take our message of self-care and prevention to even more women than ever this year.”

It’s no longer just about wearing red; it’s no longer just about sharing heart health facts. It’s about all women making a commitment to stand together with Go Red and taking charge of their own heart health as well as the health of those they can’t bear to live without. Making a commitment to your health isn’t something you have to do alone either, so grab a friend or a family member and Go Red today.

“I am thrilled to co-chair with my Webster Bank colleagues,” Cathy Boyle said. “Their experience, conviction and passion will help to drive Go Red on Long Island. Together, we know that we will have a positive impact on the lives of women in our community and the families that depend on them.”

Returning again is the Women of Impact/Teen of Impact initiative. Women and teens are nominated by their peers to participate. The nominees will recruit champions from their networks to form a fundraising team and have a direct impact on women’s health and the Go Red for Women vision of creating a passionate community dedicated to addressing health issues unique to women. The nominee whose team makes the largest impact in each market will be named the local Woman of Impact Award Winner or Teen of Impact Award Winner.

This year’s Go Red for Women movement and its local achievements will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 26 at Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury. Go Red for Women is nationally sponsored by CVS Health and is locally sponsored by Life is Why sponsor Mount Sinai South Nassau; Live Fierce, Go Red sponsor Northwell Health; and by Signature sponsor Webster Bank. For more information about Go Red for Women visit longislandgoredluncheon.heart.org or contact Anne Thorsen at Anne.Thorsen@heart.org.

—Submitted by the American Heart Association