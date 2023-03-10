Long Island University Partners With Museum of Democracy To Host Upcoming Presidential History Exhibit

Long Island University announced a partnership with the Museum of Democracy to designate LIU’s Roosevelt School as a permanent home to more than a million pieces of American presidential history. The university received a $100,000 grant from the Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation to assist with the development of the upcoming exhibit “Hail to the Chief! Electing the American President” that is scheduled to open in spring 2023.

“Hail to the Chief! Electing the American President” will highlight the democratic process, presidential elections, and the foundations of the presidency. Items from the Museum of Democracy, including memorabilia from past presidential elections, will be on display in the historic Roosevelt House, located on Long Island University’s Post campus.

“Long Island University is committed to being at the forefront of civic education and serve as a leading institution for American presidential history,” said Long Island University President Kimberly R. Cline. “In partnership with The Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation and the Museum of Democracy, this new exhibit will offer our students and Long Islanders a rare insight into our country’s history.”

The Museum of Democracy contains the nation’s largest and most comprehensive collections of historical and political campaign memorabilia, covering presidential campaigns from George Washington to the modern era. The collection also features material from major social causes and movements pertaining to freedom and democracy, reflecting the history of politics and political reform in America as well as central civil rights issues, including women’s rights and social justice.

—Submitted by Long Island University