Full Long Island Rail Road Service To Grand Central Madison To Begin Monday, Feb. 27

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber announced full Long Island Rail Road service to Grand Central Madison will take effect on Monday, Feb. 27, adding 271 LIRR trains per day, increasing LIRR systemwide service to 936 trains per day, of which 296 will be to or from Grand Central Madison. Service levels will increase 41 percent over current schedules of 665 daily trains and create reverse-peak service on the Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma Branches for the first time. Train schedules are available via the TrainTime app and at mta.info, where users can find pdf timetables or create point-to-point itineraries.

“Faster, more convenient travel that brings Long Island closer to the heart of the City – the new schedules are going to be a major shot in the arm for the local economy and the effort to get people back to offices, theaters, and shopping,” Chair Lieber said. “We’re excited for riders to get acquainted with the new schedules. You can check out the new trip options, plan trips and buy tickets in the TrainTime app. The new timetables will also be posted to the MTA website.”

“This is the biggest service increase in LIRR history,” said Catherine Rinaldi, Interim President of the Long Island Rail Road and President of Metro-North Railroad. “Long Islanders will benefit from a combination of Grand Central Madison service, the new LIRR Main Line third track and a second NYC terminal that links to the east side. The LIRR has created a new schedule with robust reverse commute service that links the entire region to Long Island’s homes, jobs, entertainment and education.”

Customers can see their new trip options, plan trips, and buy LIRR tickets in the TrainTime app. New timetables are posted to new.mta.info. For help with trip planning or questions about the new schedules, customers should use the “Chat with us” option in the TrainTime app.

All eleven branches of the LIRR will offer service to Grand Central Madison and Penn Station, in some cases via transfers, and the schedules provide rush-hour through-service to Brooklyn from Freeport, Hempstead and West Hempstead. Branch-by-branch service summaries follow.

Port Jefferson Branch (stops at Syosset)

The LIRR will add 38 trains per weekday, an increase of 39 percent over current levels, to the Port Jefferson Branch.

During the peak period, the LIRR will increase service by seven trains daily, or 19 percent over existing levels. From stations east of Greenlawn, trains will be better spaced to provide service at more desirable times. Stations along the recently completed third track between Hicksville and Floral Park will see notable peak hour service increases, ranging from 40 percent to 133 percent depending on the station and time of day.

Weekday peak service has been increased by 51 percent at Mineola and 43 percent at Hicksville.

Reverse-peak service will receive significant improvements, with 11 trains added (a 91 percent service increase) and gaps in service of two hours in the morning and 90 minutes in the evening now eliminated.

