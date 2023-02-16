Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra Of Ukraine To Perform At Tilles Center

Tilles Center for the Performing Arts at LIU Post is honored to host and present Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. Principal conductor Theodore Kuchar and pianist Oksana Rapita will perform Chamber Symphony No. 3 for Flute and String Orchestra by Ukrainian composer Yevhen Stankovych, Piano Concerto in A minor, Op. 16 by Grieg, and Symphony No. 7 in A major, Op. 92 by Beethoven.

In support of the Ukrainian people and the ongoing conflict with the Russian invasion, Tilles Center will donate a portion of the evening’s proceeds to chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit dedicated to providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises.

For details and tickets, visit here.

“It is a true honor to host the Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine at Tilles Center, particularly during such trying times,” shares Tilles Center executive director Tom Dunn. “Ahead of the performance, the exterior of Tilles Center will be illuminated in blue and yellow as a sign of support and solidarity with Ukraine. This promises to be a meaningful and unforgettable evening of world-class orchestral music celebrating the strength and courage of the Ukrainian people.”

“Having performed on several occasions at Tilles Center with European orchestras, I am fully aware that this is one of the most prestigious venues in the greater New York City area, regularly hosting the great orchestras and performers of the world,” shares maestro Theodore Kuchar. “It is a great honor for the orchestra and myself to have been invited and included in your distinguished series.”

On the subject of Russian aggression in Ukraine, Kuchar added, “The orchestra and I have awaited this 40-concert tour for nearly two years, yet up until the moment we departed from Ukraine the life of every citizen has been placed on a desperate alert. Such a tour should have been anticipated with focus and without distraction, and yet while preparing and attempting for life in Ukraine to continue as normal, Russia’s complete destruction of cities and regions, not to mention infrastructure which has regularly denied us access to electricity, running water, gas necessary for heat in the middle of winter, has denied every Ukrainian a normal existence. Knowing that our children and elderly parents are forced to continue with their lives in these atrocious conditions places a heavy distraction upon each of us, even during the prestige and satisfaction of this wonderful tour.”

The Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine was officially established in 1902. During the first season, the orchestra performed nearly 115 concerts, with more than 115,000 listeners. The concert programs featured the symphonies of Ludwig van Beethoven, symphonic works by Felix Mendelssohn, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Franz Schubert, Robert Schumann, Franz Liszt, Antonin Dvoák, Anton Bruckner, Gustav Mahler, Camille Saint-Saëns, Peter Tchaikovsky, and others. The orchestra has toured in many countries around the world, including Poland, Italy, Spain, France, Switzerland, Germany, the Netherlands, and China. During the past several seasons they have completed highly-acclaimed recordings for major international labels including Naxos and Brilliant Classics.

This performance is made possible by a generous gift from Manuel H. and Claire Barron. Additional support provided by Sandy and Steven Harris. Classical music performances are made possible, in part, by the Classical Music Fund in honor of Dr. Elliott Sroka.

Tickets are available online at tillescenter.org or ticketmaster.com, in-person at the Tantleff Box Office or by telephone at 516-299-3100. The box office, located at 720 Northern Boulevard (Route 25A) in Brookville, New York, is open Monday to Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. Fees are associated with all orders. There are no refunds.

—Submitted by the Tilles Center