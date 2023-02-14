NYSDEC Certifies Cleanup Requirements Achieved At Brownfield Site

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) has determined that the cleanup requirements to address contamination related to the Syosset Park Lots 251 & 252 site (“site”) located at 305 Robins Lane, Syosset, Nassau County, under New York State’s Brownfield Cleanup Program, have been or will be met.

The cleanup activities were performed by Syosset Park Development, LLC (“applicant”) with oversight provided by NYSDEC. NYSDEC has approved a Final Engineering Report (FER) and issued a Certificate of Completion (COC) for the site.

Access the FER, Notice of COC, and other project documents online through the DECinfo Locator.

The documents also are available at the location(s) identified at left under “Where to Find Information.”

Completion of the Project:

The following activities have been

completed to achieve the

remedial action objectives:

Site Cover System – The cover system (consisting of the site building, pavement, and landscaped areas) is installed to a depth of 12 inches thick and will be maintained.

Development of a Site Management Plan (SMP) for long-term management of remaining contamination as required by the Environmental Easement, including plans for: (1) Institutional and Engineering Controls (IC/ECs); (2) monitoring; (3) operation and maintenance; and (4) reporting.

Recording of an Environmental Easement to control land use and prevent future exposure to any contamination remaining at the site.

—Submitted by The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation