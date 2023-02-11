Town Announces Upcoming Drawing, Knitting And Painting Classes

Oyster Bay Town Councilman Tom Hand announced that registration for the Town’s Spring 2023 Cultural Enrichment Programs will be held online only for the first time. Both residents and non-residents must register for classes including Figure Drawing, Outdoor Painting, Chunky Hand-Knit Blanket, Watercolor Painting, Oil Painting, Drawing Fundamentals, Sumi-E Painting and Painting with Acrylics online at www.oysterbaytown.com/portal.

“I am pleased to announce that the Town’s Cultural Enrichment Program will return once again this spring, as these enrichment programs offer residents the opportunity to develop a new skill while having fun in the process,” Councilman Hand said. “To streamline the registration process and increase convenience and accessibility for residents, we’ve opened registration online only for the first time. Our dedicated staff will be available to assist all interested participants, whether you’re an emerging artist or a resident looking for a new hobby.”

Resident registration began on Monday, Feb. 6 at 9 a.m., while non-resident registration began on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 9 a.m.. To register, visit www.oysterbaytown.com/portal, create an account, select the Cultural Enrichment link on the homepage, choose the class(es) you’d like to register for by checking the box, and then select Add to Cart. Please note the fees vary for residents and non-residents. You will next be prompted to select the eligible members on your account; check off all family members that you wish to enroll in the class, and then press continue. Once you’ve proceeded to checkout and submitted your credit card information, a receipt will be linked on the confirmation screen and will also be emailed to you, along with a copy of the supply list for the class, if applicable.

For assistance registering, or for more information, please call the Department of Community & Youth Services, Cultural and Performing Arts (CAPA) at 516-797-7923.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay