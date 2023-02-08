Two Jericho Students Named Regeneron Finalists

Two Jericho seniors were named finalists in the Regeneron Science Talent Search – of only 40 named nationally and only three on Long Island. The students, Emily Kim and Kevin Zhu, were chosen from 1,949 applicants from 628 high schools across 48 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and four other countries. They will now compete for more than $1.8 million in awards during a weeklong competition in Washington, D.C. from March 9-15.

“We are thrilled to welcome this inspiring and highly talented class of Regeneron Science Talent Search finalists,” said Maya Ajmera, President and CEO, Society for Science and Executive Publisher, Science News. “I am certain these extraordinary students will be following in the footsteps of our many accomplished alumni who are the forefront of breakthrough discoveries. The 2023 finalists will be using their leadership, intellect, creativity and STEM skills to solve our world’s most intractable challenges.”

The students submitted the following projects:

Emily Kim – The Dual Roles of Activated Carbon as an Adsorbent and Photocatalyst for Azo Dye Removal

Kevin Zhu – Recurrent Repeat Contractions and Micro-Changing Short Tandem Repeats: Investigating Underrepresented Factors of Polymorphism in Human Cancers

—Submitted by the Jericho Union Free School District