Town To Upgrade Sports Fields At Syosset-Woodbury Park

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Councilwoman Laura Maier announce that the Town will upgrade baseball fields at Syosset-Woodbury Park. Two natural surface baseball infields will be fully converted to synthetic turf playing areas, allowing for increased playtime to local youth athletes.

“These important upgrades will enhance the overall playing experience for our little leaguers and others who use these fields, which is why the Town Board and I are making field improvements a top priority,” said Supervisor Saladino. “These upgrades are being achieved in the most cost-effective way while bringing added enjoyment to all who use them.”

Artificial turf fields have a general useful life of up to 10 years, however they are less expensive than the long-term cost of maintaining natural grass and a dirt surface. Turf fields also provide the potential for fewer cancellations of games due to inclement weather, as the field is able to absorb rain storms in a manner that is not possible on a fully-dirt infield.

“Replacing these infields with synthetic turf allows for extended play time for athletes and brings a significant upgrade to this beautiful parks facility,” said Councilwoman Maier. “We are pleased to bring these enhancements to the Syosset-Woodbury community while keeping a watchful eye on our bottom line.”

For more information about town parks, including local programs and events, visit the town’s website at www.oysterbaytown.com/parks.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay