Couples Invited To Town Of Oyster Bay Free Valentine’s Day Vow Renewal

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Town Clerk Richard LaMarca invite residents to renew their wedding vows at a special ceremony on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Oyster Bay Town Hall. Co-sponsored by Raynham Hall Museum, the event will include a reading of America’s First Valentine, which was written on Feb. 14, 1779 in Oyster Bay. The special ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. and will include light refreshments for all guests.

“Valentine’s Day is the most romantic day of the year, and many couples celebrate their wedding anniversaries on this special day. We look forward to making this special day even better as couples renew their marriage vows and declare their endless love for one another,” said Supervisor Saladino.

“Couples often select Valentine’s Day to celebrate their relationship,” added Town Clerk LaMarca. “It may be a sentimental choice for couples who had their first date, first kiss, or even engagement on Valentine’s Day. Whatever the reason, we are proud to offer this special vow renewal ceremony at Town Hall.”

The ceremony will take place at Oyster Bay Town Hall, 54 Audrey Avenue in Oyster Bay hamlet. The event is offered free of charge to town residents but reservations are required. Residents interested in renewing their wedding vows should RSVP to 516-624-6380.

The story of America’s first Valentine is a proud piece of Oyster Bay history which dates back to the time of the Revolutionary War, as British troops occupied Long Island homes. During the height of the American Revolutionary War, love improbably blossomed between Lt. Col Simcoe and a young patriot named Sally Townsend as the Townsend property served as a headquarters for a regiment of 300 British troops. Lt. Col. Simcoe presented Sally with a poem he wrote asking her to be his Valentine, and his famous poem, entitled ‘Will You Be My Valentine,’ became the first documented written Valentine in America.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay