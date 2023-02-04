Pravato To Host Free Property Tax Assessment Grievance Workshops

Town of Oyster Bay Receiver of Taxes Jeffrey Pravato will host two free Property Tax Assessment Grievance Workshops for residents looking to acquire information on how to challenge their 2024-2025 property tax assessments. The workshops will be held in-person on Feb. 8 at 7pm at the North Massapequa Community Center (214 N. Albany Ave., Massapequa) and on Feb. 13th at 10am at Town Hall North (54 Audrey Ave., Oyster Bay).

“While Nassau County determines your value, we in town government want to make sure you know that you have a right as a homeowner to challenge your assessment. Remember, your assessment can only be lowered as the result of a challenge – it can never be raised – and this workshop helps you challenge for free,” said Receiver of Taxes Pravato. “If you are a homeowner who disagrees with the assessed value of your property, I invite you to attend this Property Tax Assessment Workshop, as the property tax grievance deadline of March 1 is approaching.”

In January, Nassau County notified residents of their home’s tentative assessed value for the 2024/2025 school tax period and the 2025 general tax period. Any residents who did not receive the notice may view it online at www.mynassauproperty.com or contact their County Legislator.

At the workshop, Receiver of Taxes Pravato will answer questions and show residents how to use online tools to file an “Application for Correction of Property Tax Assessment” online or via mail. There is no requirement to pay a law firm or agency to file a grievance. For those unable to attend the workshop, Receiver of Taxes Pravato offers an online video at www.oysterbaytown.com/grievancevideo

For more information on the Free Property Tax Grievance Workshop, please call 516-624-6380. For more information on your property, visit https://lrv.nassaucountyny.gov

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay