Wantagh Man Killed In Woodbury Accident

The Nassau County Police Department Homicide Squad reports the details of a Fatal Vehicular Accident that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:32 p.m. in Woodbury.

According to detectives, Police responded to the parking lot of On Parade Diner located at 7980 Jericho Turnpike for an auto accident. Willem Specht, 62, of 8030 Jericho Turnpike, entered his gray 2004 Infiniti sedan where he backed up southbound and struck a male pedestrian, Joseph Devito, 61,of Wantagh who just exited the diner. The male victim suffered severe trauma and was transported by Nassau County Ambulance to a nearby hospital. The driver remained at the scene and was arrested. The victim was pronounced at 3:45 p.m. by a hospital physician. The investigation is ongoing.

Defendant Willem Specht is charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree, Assault in the Second Degree, Vehicular Manslaughter in the Second Degree and Manslaughter in the Second Degree. He was arraigned on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at First District Court in Hempstead.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department