Saladino: Hometown Heroes Recognition Applications Now Available

Residents, businesses invited to sponsor hero banners to recognize veterans, active duty personnel Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Councilman Steve Labriola announced that the Town is now accepting applications for the 2023 Hometown Heroes’ Community Recognition Program. This initiative recognizes the service and sacrifice of the brave men and women of the United States Armed Forces – both living and deceased – who are current or former Town of Oyster Bay residents.

“My Town Board colleagues and I were amazed by the outpouring of support this program has received from residents, businesses and local heroes,” said Councilman Labriola. “We are proud to return this important initiative to our communities and look forward to further recognizing our veterans, active duty service members, and their families for their commitment to defend our freedoms and democracy.”

Banners bearing the nominated individual’s name, rank, photograph and area of service will be unveiled throughout selected park facilities across the Town of Oyster Bay in the months leading up to Veterans Day in November. Any interested individual or organization who would wish to sponsor a banner can remit $75 to sponsor the production of a banner. No profit is made from this program. Once the banners are displayed, the Town will maintain the banners, and will remain on display until Veterans Day, where they will then be taken down to avoid any inclement winter weather and returned to the service family or their loved ones. Those who sponsored a banner last year are reminded to submit a new application in order to be included in the 2023 season. Applications must be received by March 10, 2023.

Supervisor Saladino added, “This is an especially meaningful way to honor those who bravely and selflessly served our nation. Together as a community we will honor the brave men and women of the United States Armed Forces who sacrificed a great deal for our nation, as well as many local veterans who continue to serve our community and their fellow veterans through advocacy efforts.”

For more information on how to sponsor a banner, visit www.oysterbaytown.com/herobanners to download or submit an application, or call 516-797-4121.

