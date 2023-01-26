AHRC Nassau Participates In Glen Cove’s MLK Day Observation

By Jennifer Corr

Representatives of AHRC Nassau, based in Brookville, spent Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Glen Cove, participating in their 39th observation that consisted of marching, music, speeches and presentations from talented youth.

The morning started in front of First Baptist Church of Glen Cove, where representatives of AHRC Nassau held a banner. They marched from the church to the nearby Finley Middle School. In front of the school, AHRC collected food as part of a service project that would benefit the community, and inside the organization provided refreshments. Artwork created by artists at the AHRC East Meadow Art Gallery was also on sale, and proceeds would support the artists.

During the ceremony inside the middle school auditorium, Matt Hofele, an advocate with AHRC Nassau, led a powerful speech on his reflections of Dr. King.

“My dream is for everyone to be aware that we all have the same rights and deserve to be treated equal with equal opportunities because nobody is better than anyone else,” Hofele said. “Today, I ask that everyone think of ways we can honor Dr. King with commitment to the community and service and volunteering. No one should have to worry about not having enough food for their next meal. If you have the food, and are able to, please consider donating it to your nearest community food pantry or volunteering. Let’s do our best to serve the people who need it the most all year round. As Dr. King said, ‘the time is always right to do what’s right.”

Hofele finished his speech by stating that while Dr. King’s sayings are well known, it’s important to not just say them, but make it a reality.