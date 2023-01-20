Teen Dies In Old Brookville Accident

The Nassau County Police Department Homicide Squad reported the details of a fatal vehicular accident that occurred on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at 3:37 a.m. in Old Brookville.

According to detectives, a 2008 Nissan was traveling westbound on Chicken Valley Road when the 16-year-old female operator lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree near the intersection of Brookville Lane.

The operator of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County Police Medic. The three other male occupants, ages 14, 15 and 16 were transported to local hospitals for treatment. The 16-year-old male occupant is currently in critical condition. The male occupants ages 14 and 15 are both in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department