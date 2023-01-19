New Bakery Opens In Syosset

On Jan. 9, the Syosset Woodbury Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of Stellina Bakery and Cafe in Syosset.

About Stellina Barkery and Cafe:

Founded by world renowned chef Fabrizio Facchini and Oyster Bay locals Tom and Adriana Milana, Stellina Hospitality’s mission is to bring a piece of their Italian culture to Long Island.

Through the fine Italian foods, pastries, bread, coffee, and so much more, Stellina Bakery and Cafe hopes to bring a slice of Italy to our neighborhood.

The Pastry Chef:

Joining the team in 2022, pastry chef Christophe Toury has taken his years of experience to create the exquisite line of sweets that Stellina Bakery and Cafe has to offer. Beginning his career in Ritz, Paris, Toury has spent his entire adult life working as a pastry chef and chocolatier. In 2001, Toury was listed as one of Pastry Art & Design magazine’s 10 Best Pastry Chefs in America, and in 2015 was nominated one of Dessert Professional Magazine’s Top Chocolatiers in America.

The Chef:

World-renowned chef Fabrizio Facchini is the Executive Chef and co-Owner of Stellina Hospitality Group. Facchini was awarded for his work in bringing authentic Italian cuisine to the USA by the Italian American Chamber in New York. He has been recognized and published in the Michelin Italy Guide since 2012 and other prestigious guides, magazines, press, and food blogs worldwide. Today, Facchini’s recipes are featured at Stellina Ristorante in Oyster Bay and can now be found in the savory delights at Stellina Bakery and Cafe.

—Submitted by the Syosset Woodbury Chamber of Commerce and Stellina Bakery and Cafe