The Miracle Of Chanukah – The Jericho Jewish Center Shines

Jericho Jewish Center Sisterhood President Cindy Tannenbaum welcomed members and their families to a Chanukah celebration, with special musical entertainment by Roman Lankios, world-renowned xylophonist and singer.

The evening began with services, which Jericho Jewish Center continues to conduct daily and on Shabbat. We had a candle lighting ceremony and sang Chanukah songs.

The warmth and commrodity of our members was overwhelming as attendees clapped, sang, and danced the night away to many familiar tunes that Roman Lankios played on the xylophone. The evening “rocked.”

Sisterhood announced Barbara Ehrenpreis as the Woman of Achievement for 2022-2023.

When it comes to important events, both the Sisterhood and the Congregation are blessed with many outstanding volunteers who continue to keep our synagogue as a viable entity in our community.

Miracles do happen here at the Jericho Jewish Center.

“Thank you to all our members who believe in our future and continue to show their support for our synagogue.” Cindy Tannenbaum, Sisterhood president, said. “We are looking forward to many more events for years to come.”

—Submitted by Cindy Tannenbaum, Sisterhood president