Five Arrested In Brookville Robbery

By
Tribune Staff
The Nassau County Police Department Major Case Bureau reports the arrests of five Hempstead individuals for a burglary that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m.
According to detectives, members of the Burglary Pattern Team were conducting an investigation and observed a 2021 Volkswagen with a Florida Registration. The vehicle entered Long Island University campus and parked in the southeast lot. Detectives observed four subjects exit the vehicle and walk through a wooded area toward Horse Hill Road. One subject remained in the front passenger’s seat of the vehicle.
A short time later, a loud audible alarm sounded and the subjects returned to the vehicle and fled the scene. It was determined the subjects attempted to enter a Horse Hill Road residence by breaking the glass on a rear door. The investigation led to the arrests of the following individuals who are all part of the South American Theft Group:
Francisco Maturana, 36, of 102 Virginia Avenue
Lidia Gil-Andreu, 30, of 102 Virginia Avenue
Lautaro De La O Achiardi, 32, of 102 Virginia Avenue
Rodrigo Hermosilla Lizama, 37, 102 Virginia Avenue
Felipe Hermosilla Lizama, 35, 102 Virginia Avenue
All defendants are being charged with Burglary 2nd Degree (Attempt). They will be arraigned on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 at First District Court, Hempstead.
—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department

