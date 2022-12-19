What A Year: Remembering the stories that made 2022

Can you believe it? It’s already time to switch your calendars and start anew with the first month of year. But before you get to your resolutions, it’s important to reflect on the past. The Syosset Jericho Tribune curated the stories that stood out throughout the year. Enjoy!

January

-General:

Bruce Blakeman Takes Over As County Executive

“The 66-year-old Atlantic Beach resident and legislative veteran, Bruce Blakeman, finally fulfilled his ambition when he upended incumbent Democrat Laura Curran in November. His victory was part of a red wave as Republicans swept all four countywide elective offices and even scored triumphs in the Democratic stronghold of North Hempstead. Asked by Anton Media Group about what seemed like an uphill battle, Blakeman replied, ‘I fully expected to win. I never lost confidence. I wouldn’t have campaigned that hard or worked that hard for seven months if I didn’t think I was going to win.’”

February

-Syosset:

Syosset Student Accepted Into Stanford Study Program

“Syosset High School student Ethan Chiu [was] selected to participate in the Stanford Program on International and Cross-Cultural Education’s China Scholar Program (CSP) for Spring of 2022.”

Five Syosset Students Selected As Presidential Scholar Candidates

“Five Syosset High School students have been selected as 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar Candidates. Seniors Ethan Chiu, Tiffany Gao, Rohan Ghotra, Nathan Han, and David Wang were notified by the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program that they qualified for one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students.”

March

-Jericho:

Teacher’s Pets

“The third-floor science classrooms are filled with a variety of organisms. Living Environment teacher Melissa Friedman said, ‘There’s a lot of living things in there, so when we do our lab on life functions, it’s a great place to go and get a sample, and there are algae and worms and small microscopic animals.’

Friedman was able to obtain some of her classroom pets from grants for which she applied. Friedman said, ‘The Petco grant is the one that I applied for, and it’s up to $100. You just apply and write what you want to use the pet for.’”

-Syosset:

Seed Library Launches At Syosset Public Library

“Thinking about planting a vegetable or flower garden this spring? Checkout some seeds from Syosset Public Library’s (SPL) new Seed Library. Choose from 20 varieties of vegetables (beans, choy, lettuce, tomatoes, peas, peppers, and zucchini); herbs (basil, cilantro, and parsley); and flowers (zinnias, marigolds, and sunflowers). Returns not required.”

April

-Syosset:

Students Honor Slain Journalist In Exhibit At The Syosset Public Library

“Internationally renowned journalist Marie Colvin, a graduate of Oyster Bay High School, was killed in 2012 at age 56 covering the civil war in Syria for The Sunday Times of London. Members of Girl Pride International, a non-profit organization founded by Syosset High School student Sabrina Guo, were so moved by Colvin’s story that they set to work to honor Colvin with an exhibit. Titled Marie Colvin: A Dedication Series, the exhibit marks the 10th anniversary of Colvin’s death. It includes original poetry, artwork, and calligraphy inspired by Colvin and incorporates images of Colvin with quotations from her work and journals. The exhibit is presented in cooperation with the Marie Colvin Memorial Foundation.”

May

-Syosset and Jericho:

Local School Districts, Officials React To Texas School Shooting

“On Tuesday May 24. people around the world heard the heart-breaking news that 19 elementary school students and two teachers were murdered at the hand of an 18-year-old gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX. The tragedy took place not even two weeks after the Buffalo, NY. shooting.

Superintendent of Syosset Central School District Dr. Thomas Rogers released the following statement on May 24:

‘Our hearts are heavy with the news of another tragic shooting today at an elementary school in Texas. The Nassau County Police notified school leaders that ‘While there is no known threat or connection to our region, you can expect to see an enhanced (police) presence at schools across the county tomorrow.’ Accordingly, we wanted to alert the public to the anticipated increased presence tomorrow. We are always grateful for the tremendous support and partnership we have with the Nassau County Police Department and our own Second Precinct officers, who regularly visit our campuses, participate in our drills, provide training to school leaders, and help review our plans and infrastructure.’

Superintendent of Jericho Union Free School District Henry Grishman also released a statement following the shooting:

‘As we continue to process the tragedy, I want to reassure you that Jericho continues to place the health, well-being, safety, and security of our students and staff as our highest priority. Be assured that all of our security measures are in place as we work closely with the Nassau County Police Department and our outside consulting firm to continue to validate our practices. The NCPD has already assured us that there is no imminent threat in Nassau County as they plan to increase their presence in all of the county schools. Tomorrow, the district’s social workers, psychologists, guidance counselors and support staff will be available for all students needing our support and reassurance of their safety. Please keep Uvalde, Texas in your thoughts and prayers tonight.’”

June

-Jericho

Cantor Katz And The Shul Sisters Perform At Temple Or Elohim

“It was an afternoon of music at Temple Or Elohim, a community reform congregation in Jericho, on June 12.

Cantor David Katz was joined by a group of three women cantors, the Shul Sisters in what was the temple’s first ‘big event’ since the pandemic began.

For this year’s concert, Cantor Katz said he was connected to the Shul Sisters through a good friend who saw the group live and said they’d be a good match for the annual Cantor Concert. To practice with a group that hails from Chicago and New York, Cantor Katz said they were all only able to rehearse once.

What’s special about this year’s concert is the beauty of the music and the style, Cantor Katz said. The focus of the show was on Jewish music, with a little bit of Broadway.”

-Syosset:

Syosset Hit By String Of Burglaries

“The Nassau County Police Department Second Squad reported the details of the arrest of five juveniles for multiple burglaries that occurred on June 7 in Syosset.

According to detectives, Second Precinct officers responded to several glass breaks at commercial buildings, including Cardinali Bakery, Y Cleaners, Arata Sushi, Village Pharmacy, Syosset Wine Cellar, Bagel Master, J’s Market, Kam Garden, Aboffs Paint, Orange Theory, Danny’s Chinese Kitchen and La Bottega.

A subsequent investigation led detectives to the First Mercy Facility located at 525 Convent Road, Syosset, and placed five juveniles into police custody without incident. No injuries were reported.”

July

-Syosset:

Syosset Man Sentenced for Role in $12 Million Ponzi Scheme

“Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced a Syosset man was sentenced in mid-July to up to ten-and-a-half years in prison for his role in a $12 million Ponzi scheme that targeted nearly 50 victims – many of them seniors – between 2015 and 2017.”

-General:

Edward Mangano Ordered To Pay Over $10 Million

“Former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano has been ordered to pay more than $10.6 million to two Connecticut insurance companies for defaulted loans that Mangano facilitated during his time in office. In 2019, Mangano was convicted on federal corruption charges for accepting bribes and using his position to influence the Town of Oyster Bay to guarantee loans and local contracts for restaurateur Harendra Singh.”

August

-Syosset:

No New Jobs Means No Tax Break For Syosset’s Amazon Warehouse

“Approximately two years ago, Amazon and Syosset Park Development LLC submitted an application for financial assistance to the Nassau County Industrial Development Agency to build a facility that would be used as a last-mile delivery station by Amazon for its e-commerce customers. In May of 2021, the Nassau IDA awarded the applicants an incentive package that includes the Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) agreement, the mortgage recording and sales tax exemption. ‘That was based upon a job commitment that Amazon made to us at the time,’ said Chairman of the Nassau IDA Richard Kessel at an Aug. 11 meeting.

But, Amazon did not keep its side of the deal, as the employees from the closing Amazon Bethpage warehouse will be moving to the Syosset warehouse, taking up those jobs Amazon promised. ‘We have had discussions with Amazon about our responsibility, and their responsibility, and I’m pleased to announce tonight that Amazon and the IDA have reached an agreement,’ Kessel said. ‘We will terminate the PILOT agreement we had with Amazon, as well as a clawback of the sales tax exemption and the mortgage tax exemption that was made to Amazon two years ago.’”

September

-Syosset:

Nurses Challenge Management: Walk A 12-Hour Shift In Our Shoes

“More than 150 New York State Nurses Association nurses protested outside Syosset Hospital/Northwell Health on Aug. 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to demand a fair contract that includes safe staffing levels, fair wages, and quality and affordable retiree healthcare.”

A Fun Day At The Fair

“Jackson Avenue near the Long Island Rail Road Station in Syosset was packed with people, vendors and food trucks on Sunday, Sept. 18 until 5 p.m. as part of the Syosset-Woodbury Street Festival hosted by the Syosset-Woodbury Chamber of Commerce.”

October

-Jericho:

Apple Crumb Pie In A Can

“Meet the Apple Crumb Pie Sour Ale, which has eight percent alcohol by volume content, courtesy of a partnership between Blue Point Brewery, based in Patchogue and the Jericho Cider Mill.”

November

-Woodbury:

Fire Decimates Police Precinct In Woodbury

“The Nassau County Police Department Public Information Office reported on a building fire that occurred on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 10:12 p.m. in Woodbury.

According to police, a fire occurred at Nassau County Police Department’s Second Precinct, located at 7700 Jericho Tpke. The fire began in the kitchen area and spread to two adjoining offices. The Syosset Fire Department along with several other surrounding fire departments responded to the scene and extinguished the flames. Arson/Bomb Squad detectives and fire marshals also responded to the scene.

‘At this time, we have made a preliminary assessment of the damage and we’ve determined that the building is not salvageable,’ Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said. ‘We will be expediting the construction of a new precinct building.’”

-Jericho:

Concerned Jericho Parents Donate To Sunrise Association

“On Nov. 21, a $35,000 check was handed over to the Sunrise Association by Concerned Jericho Parents. The Sunrise Association, a non-profit based in Oceanside, provides inclusive summer day camps, year-round programs and in-hospital recreational activities to children with cancer and their siblings, all for free. And Concerned Jericho Parents formed out of an initiative that begun in 2020 to successively stop a homeless shelter from being developed in the former Hampton Inn. The organization claimed the developers attempted to illegally develop it without input from the community.

‘This particular money was raised by the community for a variety of purposes and things that the community was concerned with, with the understanding that whatever was left over, would be donated to a worthy charity like Sunrise,’ Marc Albert of Concerned Jericho Parents, said”

December:

-Syosset:

A Spectacular Day In Syosset

“Although the weather outside was frightful, it did not stop local residents from having a delightful time at the Syosset Woodbury Chamber of Commerce’s 24th annual Holiday Lighting Spectacular on Sunday, Dec. 4.

Many local businesses, including iSchool of Music and Art, Northwell Health Syosset and Plainview Hospitals, RPG Wealth Management Inc., James Cress Florist, and the Bell Law Group, PLLC, sponsored the event. Upon arrival, the One River School of Art and Design, another event sponsor, held a booth for children to make an arts and crafts project before the show began. A stand with hand warmers was also available for audience members. The evening began with a beautiful rendition of the National Anthem by Dylan Linde, followed by a speech from chamber president Russell Green. The microphone was then handed over to elected officials of Nassau County to spread the holiday spirit. Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino, 16th District Legislator Arnie Drucker, 18th District County Legislator Josh Lafazan and New York State Assemblyman-elect Jake Blumencranz were all recognized.”