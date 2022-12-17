Town Of Oyster Bay’s DVD Collection Drive A Success

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Town Clerk Rich LaMarca celebrated the success of the Town’s DVD Collection Drive in partnership with the Massapequa-based “Big Hy for Heroes” organization.

Thanks to residents’ overwhelming generosity, DVDs will now be sent to those deployed and serving overseas in the United States Armed Forces, along with children in children’s hospitals. Chaplains, Commanding Officers, Sergeant Majors and Sergeants around the globe will oversee their distribution and arrange movie nights this holiday season.

Supervisor Saladino also honored the Big Hy for Heroes Organization. Founded in 2002 by Massapequa resident and WWII veteran Hyman Strachman with the help of his son Arthur Strachman, Big Hy for Heroes has shipped hundreds of thousands of DVDs all around the world, and continues to do so today.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay