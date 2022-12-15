Festival Of Laser Light Show Coming To North Shore Synagogue

North Shore Synagogue will be lighting up the first night of Hanukkah (Chanukah) on Dec. 18 at 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot of North Shore Synagogue, 83 Muttontown Eastwoods Rd. in Syosset.

The “Festival of Light” show tells the story of Chanukah through a laser show.

“With fog, the Chanukah story becomes a duel of light beams, replete with fantastic laser beam and lighting effects,” a post on the synagogue’s Facebook page read. “The show culminates with a giant menorah lighting you’ll never forget – each flame glowing with a different color, creating shadows in the fog right over you.”

The designer of the show is Wondergy, which puts on science shows including “DroneScience,” “Laser Science” and, of course, “Festival of Light.” The company is based in Philadelphia. Company founder Ken Fink said in a video explaining the “Festival of Light” show that he started the company in 2002 when he was putting on science-based birthday parties to pay for graduate school. He learned through doing these parties that people enjoy learning for fun. Time and energy is poured into these shows, but ultimately all the different pieces it takes comes together to bring a bright, fun and unique display that will ultimately educate its viewers.

The show costs $10, which will also get attendees two vouchers for the food trucks that will be there. Fare served will include hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken fingers, veggie burgers, fries, latkes, fried Oreos, zeppoles, churros, drinks, hot chocolate, coffee and more.

Jacquelynn Golub, the executive director of North Shore Synagogue, said everyone is excited for this show.

“It’s for people to understand the story of Chanukah, spread the message of Chanukah, reach children and adults and give them some entertainment in a fun way,” Golub said. “It’s the first night of Chanukah, so the Rabbi Jaimee Shalhevet will be lighting the menorah and will be singing songs with our community.”

RSVP by emailing registration@northshoresynagogue.org or visit www.facebook.com/NorthShoreSynagogue/.