Fire Decimates Police Precinct In Woodbury

The Nassau County Police Department Public Information Office reported on a building fire that occurred on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 10:12 p.m. in Woodbury.

According to police, a fire occurred at Nassau County Police Department’s Second Precinct, located at 7700 Jericho Turnpike. The fire began in the kitchen area and spread to two adjoining offices. The Syosset Fire Department along with several other surrounding fire departments responded to the scene and extinguished the flames. Arson/Bomb Squad detectives and fire marshals also responded to the scene.

“We stretched three hand-lines, three hose-lines into the building to suppress the area of fire,” said Chief of the Syosset Fire Department Peter Silver said at a press conference the following morning. “The fire was extinguished within approximately 20 to 30 minutes.”

The investigation is ongoing.

“The cause of the fire right now is not suspicious, but it remains undetermined,” said Chief Michael F. Uttaro of the Nassau County Fire Marshal’s Office. “We’re still doing some interviews. We’re still discussing it with some of the police officers who were in the building at the time.”

It was reported to News 12 Long Island that the six police officers who were in the building at the time were treated for smoke inhalation.

“At this time, we have made a preliminary assessment of the damage and we’ve determined that the building is not salvageable,” said Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman. “We will be expediting the construction of a new precinct building.”

No interruptions with Nassau County Police related services occurred due to the fire, according to a press release on the matter. Residents that need to contact the Second Precinct can still call 516 -573-6200 or dial 911 in case of an emergency.