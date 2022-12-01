Town Outdoor Ice Skating Rinks Open

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Councilman Lou Imbroto announce that the town’s outdoor ice skating rinks at Marjorie R. Post and Syosset-Woodbury Community Park have officially opened for the season and will remain open through Sunday, Feb. 26.

“Ice skating is a fun activity for residents of all ages to enjoy, and the town’s outdoor ice rinks provide the perfect setting to relax, unwind, and take in the wonderful winter atmosphere,” said Imbroto. “Our outdoor ice rink facilities are the perfect antidote to combating cabin fever during the winter months, and are the ideal way to help make coping with the cold fun and enjoyable!”

Public skating sessions are available at both outdoor rinks on Fridays from 4 to 6 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 1 to 3 p.m., 4 to 6 p.m., and 7 to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Adjusted hours take effect during holiday breaks, with information available on the town’s website.

For residents wishing to take advantage of ice skating but do not wish to be outdoors, the Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center is open year-round and is located at 1001 Stewart Ave. in Bethpage. Indoor skating is open to the public seven days a week, including: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Saturdays from 2:45 to 5:45 p.m.; and Sundays from 2 to 5 p.m. While the Ice Skating Center is open on New Year’s Day, it will be closed on Christmas Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day and for Special Events.

For information on schedules, fees and rink programs, call 516-797-7990 for the Marjorie Post Park Outdoor Rink or 516- 677-5990 for the Syosset-Woodbury Park Outdoor Rink. Visit www.oysterbaytown.com/ice for more information.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay