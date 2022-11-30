Santa’s Mailboxes From The North Pole Have Arrived At Town Of Oyster Bay Offices

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and the Town Board announced that children can send their ‘holiday wish list’ directly to Old St. Nick at the North Pole through a special network of Santa’s Mailboxes which arrived in Town facilities from the North Pole. Mailboxes will accept letters now through Monday, Dec. 12.

The Town of Oyster Bay will forward letters to Santa at the North Pole. Letters received by Monday, Dec. 12 with a legible name and return address will be answered by Santa before the holiday. No postage is necessary.

Colorful red mailboxes will be accessible from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. daily at the following locations:

• Town Hall North, 54 Audrey Ave., Oyster Bay

• Town Hall South, 977 Hicksville Rd., Massapequa

• Ice Skating Center, 1001 Stewart Ave., Bethpage

Visit www.oysterbaytown.com or call 516-624-6380 weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. for more information about Santa’s Mailboxes.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay